(CNN) Fans remember Harry Caray as a beloved Chicago Cubs broadcaster who was famous for singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch.

But he was also as big of a Cubs fan as they come, his grandson says.

"Every game meant something to him," Josh Caray said Thursday morning on CNN's "New Day." "Every game was an opportunity, he thought, to get the Cubs closer to a title. So it always hurt when they lost."

On Wednesday night, the Cubs finally did it. They made history by winning their first World Series title in 108 years, edging the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in dramatic fashion in extra innings.

Like all diehard fans, Caray, who called Cubs games for 16 years before his death in 1998, believed his team would get there someday.

