Democratic congresswoman: FBI Director James Comey is 'clearly politically motivated'

"[I]t casts a shadow of doubt, which was unnecessary and clearly politically motivated," Clarke said.

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke said in a radio interview on Wednesday that FBI director James Comey recent actions regarding the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server are "clearly politically motivated."

"I think it's obvious to everyone that it was political — I'm sure you're tired of hearing this terminology but I'm gonna use it anyway — it's unprecedented for a federal investigative body with law enforcement authority or any federal agency to make any pronouncement during an election," Clarke said on "The Mike McIntee Show" on AM 950.

"Particularly so close to the election, that we're left scratching our heads, specifically because there were no specifics. There's been no clear determination that Secretary Clinton had anything to do with the statement that he has released. It does not speak specifically to her, but basically it casts a shadow of doubt, which was unnecessary and clearly politically motivated."

Earlier this week, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid accused Comey of potentially violating the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity.

"I am writing to inform you that my office has determined that these actions may violate the Hatch Act," Reid said in his letter to Comey. "Through your partisan actions, you may have broken the law."

