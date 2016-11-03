Poll: Trump, Clinton neck and neck in Georgia

Story highlights Most surveys have not shown Georgia to be as close a race as Arizona

Washington (CNN) A new poll's findings raise the question if Hillary Clinton may have chosen the wrong state to try and flip.

The Democratic nominee sits just 1 point behind Donald Trump in Georgia but 5 points behind Trump in Arizona, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey

Trump's edge in the Peach State is well within the poll's margin of error.

Most surveys have not shown Georgia to be as close a race as is Arizona, where Clinton campaigned Wednesday. Trump leads in Georgia 45% to 44%, and in Arizona 45% to 40%.

Clinton has not campaigned extensively or spent much money in the Peach State. She has run millions of dollars of ads in Arizona, and her campaign has also sent Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders to the state in recent weeks.

