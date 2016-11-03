Story highlights Advertising this week on the presidential race could clear the $100 million mark by Tuesday

Both campaigns are spending a disproportionate amount of their money on Florida

Washington (CNN) Even with an late influx of cash and advertising, Donald Trump and his committees are on pace to spend $20 million less in the final week than are Hillary Clinton and hers.

Both Clinton, Trump and their outside groups are drastically ratcheting up their television purchases for the final days of the campaign. Clinton and her groups are slated to spend about $53.5 million while Trump and his groups will air $30.5 million worth of ads.

All told, advertising this week on the presidential race could clear the $100 million mark by Tuesday -- as of mid-day Thursday, about $85 million is scheduled for the final days.

The most high-profile new players in the homestretch are two groups funded primarily by Sheldon Adelson, the casino magnate from Las Vegas, to benefit Trump and Republicans.

Future 45, a super PAC, and its affiliated nonprofit, 45Committee, will currently spend about $8 million in late television, including some Spanish-language ads, according to records.

