Final days of the 2016 campaign
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Donald Trump gestures at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, on Wednesday, November 2.
A crowd listens as Clinton speaks at an event in Tempe, Arizona, on Wednesday, November 2.
Clinton greets customers at Love's Barber Shop in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, November 2.
Trump appears at a rally in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
A banner flies overhead at a Trump rally in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. "We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes," she said. "Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately."
Clinton speaks at her news conference on October 28.
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Trump supporters attend a rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Lisbon, Maine, on October 28.
Clinton speaks in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Trump smiles at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 28.
Clinton attends a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, October 27.
First lady Michelle Obama hugs Clinton at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on October 27.
A Clinton supporter takes a selfie at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem on October 27.
Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.
Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate's arrival in Sanford on October 25.
Clinton attends a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 25.
A shadow of Clinton's campaign plane is seen as the candidate lands in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.
Clinton, center, claps for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.
Trump with his family following the debate.
Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.
Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.
Trump greets supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 18.
Trump holds a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 17.
Trump speaks to supporters in Green Bay.
Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.
The view from Clinton's campaign plane on October 14.
Clinton headlines a fundraiser in Seattle on October 14.
Clinton's campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.