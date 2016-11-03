Kaine makes pitch to Latino voters -- in Spanish

Story highlights Arizona's population is 30.7% Latino, according to the US Census Bureau

Kaine hit Trump for his rhetoric during the campaign against Latinos

Washington (CNN) Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine made his case to Latino voters Thursday, asking them to vote for his presidential ticket with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton -- in Spanish.

While speaking at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Kaine said Republican nominee Donald Trump is "someone who thinks 'Latino outreach' means tweeting out a picture of a taco bowl."

Kaine slammed the real estate mogul for saying Mexicans are criminals and rapists, calling Alicia Machado "Miss Housekeeping" when she won the 1996 Miss Universe pageant and for suggesting Indiana-born US District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel was biased in overseeing a lawsuit against Trump University because he is "Mexican."

"In the first weeks of his campaign, Donald Trump said that immigrants from Mexico are drug dealers, rapists, murderers," Kaine said in Spanish. "In the last debate, Trump referred to them as 'bad hombres.' ... He insists that 'This is a country where we speak English, not Spanish.' He doesn't understand that multilingual and bilingual families contribute to the diversity that makes our nation strong."

