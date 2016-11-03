Story highlights Ted Cruz, like Mike Pence, has been going for two weeks now on the 2016 trail

Cruz didn't mention Donald Trump by name at an Iowa event but did in Michigan

Prole, Iowa (CNN) After a bitter primary fight between Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, the Texas senator is slowly coming around to the Republican ticket, though with just days before the election, still not enough to use Tump's name when pitching to Iowa voters Thursday.

Cruz did not mention the GOP nominee once on stage during a Mike Pence rally at Bruere Farm, though the senator did, however, speak glowingly of the Indiana governor, calling Trump's running mate a friend and "a good man" who "loves this country." Cruz would later mention Trump's name at a rally in Portage, Michigan.

The former Republican presidential contender, instead, focused his comments on what he considers the three main issues of the election: jobs, freedom and security. He dovetailed with Pence's message at time -- talking about rising health care premiums and Clinton scandals -- but also weaved in parts of his stump speech from his days on the trail.

"We need to pass a simple flat tax and abolish the IRS," Cruz said, recycling a campaign line. The crowd greeted the Iowa caucuses winner enthusiastically, waving "Iowa Agriculture for Trump" signs in the air.

Cruz, like Pence has been going for two weeks now on the trail, urged attendees to support down-ballot candidates like Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is up for reelection, in the Hawkeye State.

