(CNN) Actress Susan Sarandon had harsh words for the two major party's presidential nominees Thursday, calling both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump "un-trustable."

"We've been voting for the lesser of two evils for too long," she told CNN's Carol Costello.

"The good news, if you want some good news, is that everybody's so frustrated that at least we're awake," she added.

Sarandon said she will be voting for Green Party candidate Jill Stein on November 8.

"I wanted to vote for somebody who in some way is concerned about the things that concern me," Sarandon said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and actress Susan Sarandon at a diner April 8, 2016 in Brooklyn.

