Squirrel sparks Halloween voting outage in Ohio

Washington (CNN) Reports of voter intimidation, rigged elections and worse have put Democrats and Republicans on alert for just about any culprit, save the one bushy-tailed bandit that stalled an Ohio county's voting on Halloween.

Voters in Miami County, Ohio were forced to use backup paper ballots after a squirrel stalled early voting there Monday. Details were sparse, but the Dayton Daily News reported that a squirrel was blamed for a power failure that stretched from 9:15 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. that same day.

"We lost power and we were forced to vote by paper," Eric Morgan, deputy director of the Miami County Board of Elections, told CNN.

A call to the county's maintenance chief for more details was not immediately returned Thursday. Morgan did not know offhand whether the critter survived the power outage.