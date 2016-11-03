National polls: Tight race, Clinton hanging on

Story highlights The race is tightening, but Hillary Clinton still on top

Donald Trump has closed the gap in many recent polls

(CNN) The 2016 presidential race is coming down to the wire, but an average of national polls show Hillary Clinton continuing to edge out Donald Trump with five days to go before Election Day.

CNN's Poll of Polls shows Clinton leading Donald Trump, 46%-42%, which was updated Thursday to include two new national polls taken after Friday's revelation that the FBI is reviewing new emails to see if they pertain to the bureau's probe into Clinton's handling of classified material at the State Department.

The CNN Poll of Polls is based on an average of the five most recent national phone polls.

In each poll, Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein -- once thought of as potential spoilers -- hover in the low single-digits. The CNN Poll of Polls currently shows Johnson and Stein at 4% and 3%, respectively.

