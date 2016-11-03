Story highlights Voter registration forms were submitted by a national grassroots group

Questions over possible fraud, tardiness in their submission

FieldWorks says it has rigorous controls

(CNN) Law enforcement officials in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are looking into the authenticity of a number of voter registration forms submitted by FieldWorks, a political grassroots organization.

Delaware County received 6,300 voter registration forms in two shipments from the Pennsylvania Department of State, according to Delaware County Solicitor Mike Maddren. The forms were submitted to the state by FieldWorks.

The county got the shipments on October 14 and October 17. The state requires such voter registration forms to be submitted by October 11. It's unclear how many of these forms got to the state by this time.

Delaware County officials noticed discrepancies in the forms themselves. Out of the 6,300, 2,400 were already registered voters, and about 800 to 900 had a Social Security number or driver's license number that didn't match the individual on the form, Maddren said.

Some 212 were missing important pieces of information, and 110 had addresses that didn't exist in the county, according to Maddren.

