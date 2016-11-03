Obama defends Obamacare, slams GOP while campaigning for Clinton

Story highlights President Barack Obama made his third trip to Florida in three weeks to campaign for Hillary Clinton

He said Republicans don't have a plan to replace his signature health care law

Miami (CNN) President Barack Obama, campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Miami, took time Thursday to defend Obamacare, amid news of skyrocketing premiums, saying his signature health law would be fixed had it not been for Republican obstruction in Congress.

"You can't just be against something," Obama said about Republicans at Florida International University. "You gotta be for something. You can't spend eight years being against me. And now you're gonna be against Hillary but you haven't been for anything. Come on."

Obama acknowledged that premiums have gone up but added it is better than the alternative of not having insurance at all.

Obama also strongly ridiculed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers for calling for the repeal of Obamacare, saying they are offering "nothing, zero, nada" to replace it.

A light-hearted but fiery Obama seemed to take pleasure in ad-libbing many parts of his speech to the college crowd. At one point he led the crowd in a call-and-response of his favorite campaign quip, "Don't boo ... vote!"

