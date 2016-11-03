Poll: Trump neck-and-neck with Clinton in New Hampshire

Story highlights Trump has the support of 40% likely voters and Clinton is at 39% in the Granite State

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is neck-and-neck against Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire, according to a new poll released Thursday.

According to the WBUR poll, Trump led Clinton 40% to 39% among likely New Hampshire voters. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is at 10%, Green Party nominee Jill Stein is at 3%, and 4% refused to answer or said they were undecided.

In the last WBUR survey released October 14, Clinton was beating Trump by 3 percentage points, 41% to 38%.

Additionally, 70% of the likely voters surveyed said Clinton is not trustworthy, while 27% said she is. For Trump, 60% said he is not trustworthy while 36% said he is.

