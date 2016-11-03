Poll: Trump neck-and-neck with Clinton in New Hampshire

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump is neck-and-neck against Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire, according to a new poll released Thursday.
According to the WBUR poll, Trump led Clinton 40% to 39% among likely New Hampshire voters. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is at 10%, Green Party nominee Jill Stein is at 3%, and 4% refused to answer or said they were undecided.
In the last WBUR survey released October 14, Clinton was beating Trump by 3 percentage points, 41% to 38%.
Additionally, 70% of the likely voters surveyed said Clinton is not trustworthy, while 27% said she is. For Trump, 60% said he is not trustworthy while 36% said he is.
In the competitive Senate race in the Granite State, incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte is leading Democrat Gov. Maggie Hassan 51% to 45% to keep her seat. And for the gubernatorial race, Republican Chris Sununu has a 5-point edge over Democrat Colin Van Ostern -- 49% to 44%.
This poll surveyed 500 likely voters between October 29-November 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.