Story highlights The Senate Leadership Fund is putting additional resources in Florida, Wisconsin, Missouri and others

The $12 million comes on top of the $25 million the group recently announced it would spend

(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's super PAC plans to drop another $12 million into six states to help keep Republican control of the majority in the chamber, the organization told CNN Thursday.

As part of that late investment from the Senate Leadership Fund: $2.2 million in Wisconsin where polls show a suddenly neck-and-neck race between Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Russ Feingold, who had long been the heavy favorite in the race.

The group plans to also drop $3.2 million into Florida, an effort to shore up Sen. Marco Rubio's position in a race where he holds a slight lead over Democratic challenger Rep. Patrick Murphy, Steven Law, head of the Senate Leadership Fund, told CNN.

The other states that are part of this additional investment: $1.9 million in Missouri, $1.4 million in Indiana, $1.7 million in North Carolina and $1.3 million in Pennsylvania. The latest $12 million includes spending that started last Friday.

Read More