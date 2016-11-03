Court filing: Pence wrong on RNC-Trump 'ballot security' cooperation

Story highlights The RNC is not allowed to work with the Trump campaign on ballot security activities

Trump has actively urged backers to watch for anything suspicious

Washington (CNN) GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence was mistaken when he told supporters this summer that the Donald Trump campaign, Republican National Committee and states were coordinating on "ballot security" efforts, an RNC lawyer says in federal court papers filed this week.

In a filing Wednesday, RNC Chief Counsel John Phillippe Jr. said he spoke by phone with Pence and the Indiana governor confirmed there was no arrangement despite his comments made at an August town hall in Denver.

"The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee are working very, very closely with state governments and secretaries of states all over the country to ensure ballot integrity," Pence said on August 3 in Denver.

The issue for the RNC: it's not allowed to work with the Trump campaign on ballot security activities because of a decades-old consent decree.

So while Trump has actively urged backers to watch for anything suspicious, the RNC can't be involved.

