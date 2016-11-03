Melania Trump: Ending social media bullying would be focus as first lady

Story highlights Melania Trump says she'd focus on fixing America's social media culture as first lady

She gave a rare speech in Berwyn, Pennsylvania -- in the suburbs of Philadelphia

(CNN) Melania Trump says she'd work to improve a social media culture that has gotten "too mean and too tough" -- riddled with insults based on "looks and intelligence" -- if she becomes first lady.

But she didn't make any mention of the Twitter activities of her husband, Donald Trump, who has relentlessly attacked his political foes, journalists, critics and other entertainers for years with demeaning comments based on their appearances and intelligence.

In a rare appearance on the campaign trail -- and her first solo speech since the convention this summer -- the wife of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump discussed her vision for her role in the White House for the first time Thursday in suburban Philadelphia.

"It is never OK when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked. It is terrible when it happens on the playground, and it is absolutely unacceptable when it is done by someone with no name hiding on the internet. We have to find a better way to talk to each other," Melania Trump said.

"We must find better ways to honor and support the basic goodness of our children, especially in social media," she said. "It will be one of the main focuses of my work, if I am privileged enough to become your first lady."

