Chaffetz: Voting for Trump doesn't mean I'm endorsing him

Washington (CNN) Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz is voting for Donald Trump. But, he says, that doesn't mean he's endorsing him.

"What is the difference? If you tell your supporters in Utah, 'I'm voting for Donald Trump,' that sounds to me like an endorsement," CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked the Republican Thursday on "The Situation Room."

"I think they're different," maintained Chaffetz, a Republican. "I think the endorsement is far different than who you actually vote for. And it's the one vote I actually do for myself. I don't represent anybody else. We all get the same vote. But in the context of either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, it's Donald Trump."

Soon after the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape leaked last month showing Trump bragging about being able to grope women, Chaffetz told CNN's Don Lemon that he wouldn't be able to look in his daughter's eye if he voted for Trump.

"I'm out. I can no longer endorse Donald Trump for president. There's no possible way I vote for Hillary Clinton. But, these are abhorrent. They are wrong ... And, you know, my wife, Julie and I, we've got a 15-year-old daughter. Do you think I can look her in the eye and tell her that I endorse Donald Trump for President when he acts like this in his apology?" Chaffetz said at the time.

Read More