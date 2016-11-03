House conservatives push for more power in Ryan's conference

Story highlights A group of House GOP and Freedom Caucus members met on Wednesday

They discussed potential rule changes in the upcoming Congress

(CNN) A handful of House GOP members met Wednesday at North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows' Washington apartment to discuss potential rule changes that could give them more power to influence the GOP leadership and the direction of their conference.

A source familiar with the meeting said attendees -- a number of whom are members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus -- discussed changes such as allowing committee members to select chairmen, which would effectively end the seniority-based system currently in place. They also weighed opposition to changing the vacate-the-chair resolution, which gives members a chance to effectively vote no-confidence in the House speaker.

Another topic discussed: having one of their own serve on House Speaker Paul Ryan's leadership team.

Whether Ryan is open to any of these potential changes remains to be seen. But the proposals will be part of the post-election talks that begin next week, as Ryan looks to shore up support within the conference ahead of leadership elections.

Meadows detailed the deliberations that took place at his residence during an appearance Thursday on CNN's "New Day."

Read More