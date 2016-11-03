(CNN) Hillary Clinton will close her campaign with a top flight of surrogates, her political equivalent of assembling "The Avengers," on Monday night.

Clinton, President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, first lady Michelle Obama and Chelsea Clinton will headline what will be her final rally together Monday night in Philadelphia, an aide said Thursday.

The rally, which is expected to be one of Clinton's biggest of the campaign, acknowledges the importance of Pennsylvania -- and the Philadelphia area -- to Clinton's campaign.

Clinton has spent seven days campaigning in Pennsylvania since the Democratic National Convention and aides feel a win in Pennsylvania will severely limit Trump's path to the presidency. The key for Clinton is to boost turnout in Philadelphia, especially among African-American voters, and in city's surrounding suburbs.

Clinton will also campaign in Pittsburgh on Friday and Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Read More