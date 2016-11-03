Eric Trump: David Duke 'deserves a bullet'

Story highlights "The guy does deserve a bullet. I mean, these aren't good people. These are horrible people," Eric Trump said.

"A guy like David Duke is disgusting," he added.

(CNN) Eric Trump said on Thursday that former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke deserves "a bullet."

"Ross, it's disgusting and by the way, if I said exactly what you said, I'd get killed for it but I think I'll say it anyway," the Republican nominee's son said after host Ross Kaminsky of 630 KHOW Denver radio suggested Duke deserves a bullet to the head. "The guy does deserve a bullet. I mean, these aren't good people. These are horrible people. In fact, I commend my father. My father's the first Republican who's gone out and said, 'Listen, what's happened to the African-American community is horrible and I'm going to take care of it.'"

Reached for comment, Duke told CNN, "That's a good one, I'm in the middle of project right now." Duke requested CNN call him back in an hour, saying, "I have to think about it."

A comment request to Eric Trump and the Trump campaign was not immediately returned.

Duke, who is running for US Senate in Louisiana, has, like many other white nationalists, been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump during the 2016 election. Duke, a heavy underdog in that race, reaffirmed his support for Trump during a debate with his opponents on Wednesday night.

