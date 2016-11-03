Breaking News

Trump holds lead in new Utah poll as McMullin surge stalls

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

November 3, 2016

  • Utah voters who identify as Republicans back Trump over McMullin 56% to 34%.
  • Yet McMullin is not even leading among Mormons in the survey: Trump edges him out 43% to 37%.

Washington (CNN)Evan McMullin sits a full 13 points behind Donald Trump in the surprising 2016 battleground of Utah, according to a new poll.

McMullin has led or tied with Trump in some public surveys there in recent weeks, which if realized would make him the first third-party candidate to win a state since 1968. McMullin notches just 24% in the new survey from Monmouth University on Thursday, 7 percentage points behind Hillary Clinton at 31% and double digits behind Trump at 37%.
    McMullin, a former Republican aide and CIA operative mounting a #NeverTrump independent challenge, is Mormon and a Utah native. He seems to have found a foothold in one of the most Republican states in the country, a sign of Trump's trouble with conservative voters and especially with Mormons.
    Utah voters who identify as Republicans back Trump over McMullin 56% to 34%, according to the poll. Yet McMullin is not even leading among Mormons in the survey: Trump edges him out 43% to 37%.
    Despite the tight polls, neither the Clinton nor Trump campaigns have significantly invested in the state -- visits by members of their ticket have been few, and neither has aired advertisements there.
    The poll was fielded from October 30 to November 2 and surveyed 402 likely voters for a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.