Story highlights The election could hinge on the results in North Carolina

Trump sought to speak directly to military families in North Carolina

Selma, North Carolina (CNN) Donald Trump on Thursday sought to shore up votes in the critical battleground state of North Carolina, touting his plans to boost support for military veterans, build out the military and combat ISIS.

The Republican nominee also attacked his rival Hillary Clinton, who held a dueling evening rally just 30 miles away in nearby Raleigh, as unfit to serve as commander in chief, arguing the former secretary of state "can't be trusted" to protect the United States.

"We know Hillary can't be trusted -- we know that -- with America's security. You take a look at her email situation, can we trust her with our security?" Trump said of his rival, who has repeatedly argued that Trump is too erratic to be trusted with the nation's security.

Trump delivered his military-focused remarks days away from the election that could be decided by voters in this state, where more than 100,000 active duty military personnel are based and where the military supports nearly 600,000 jobs, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Additionally, 775,000 veterans live in the state.

That's why Trump, flanked by a dozen veterans, including retired military officers and Medal of Honor recipients, touted the strong support he enjoys among military veterans and even sought out a moment of humility as he touted the Medal of Honor recipients supporting his candidacy, calling them "so much more brave" than him.

