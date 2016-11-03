DeRay Mckesson on why a Trump presidency would be 'treacherous' for minorities

Story highlights DeRay Mckesson is a social justice advocate

Mckesson says the effects of a Trump presidency would be "treacherous" for minorities

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) One of the most prominent leaders in the Black Lives Matter movement says that while activists have successfully elevated issues of social justice and police violence at the national level, it is now time to make a broader case for change.

"I do think that what comes next is continue to develop a holistic understanding about what's happening," DeRay Mckesson told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"So, it is not just a matter of the police -- I get that," said Mckesson, who fused his activism with electoral politics when he ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Baltimore earlier this year. "That it is about public education, it's about health, how do we think about health differently. It's about economics. It's about infrastructure. All of these things, we'll have to address.

"And I think we can build a critical mass to do it," Mckesson said.

Mckesson, the co-founder of a police-reform platform called Campaign Zero, also discussed his endorsement of Hillary Clinton , a decision he reached after months of back and forth and only once he was convinced of her commitment to address issues of social justice and police violence

