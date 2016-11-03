Story highlights Clinton emails were released following lawsuit by VICE and reporter Jason Leopold

Washington (CNN) The State Department released its latest batch of emails from the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server Thursday -- 1,280 pages of emails that were produced under court order with just five days until Election Day.

None of the new emails contained information marked as classified or newly upgraded to classified, but 18 were near duplicates that included a previously-released email that had been upgraded when originally released.

After an initial review of the documents turned over by the FBI, the State Department concluded a "significant number" of the 5,600 work-related emails were duplicates or near-duplicates of emails already released to the public, and therefore will not be subject to re-released.

