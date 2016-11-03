Story highlights
- Clinton emails were released following lawsuit by VICE and reporter Jason Leopold
Washington (CNN)The State Department released its latest batch of emails from the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server Thursday -- 1,280 pages of emails that were produced under court order with just five days until Election Day.
The latest release follows a compromise agreement reached this September in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The agreement paved the way for at least 2,900 pages of Clinton's emails to be reviewed ahead of November 8.
None of the new emails contained information marked as classified or newly upgraded to classified, but 18 were near duplicates that included a previously-released email that had been upgraded when originally released.
The State Department was initially tasked with processing 1,050 pages out of about 5,600 work-related emails before the election as part of an order in a separate FOIA lawsuit. But attorneys for the State Department and VICE News reporter Jason Leopold agreed to an accelerated release before the election.
After an initial review of the documents turned over by the FBI, the State Department concluded a "significant number" of the 5,600 work-related emails were duplicates or near-duplicates of emails already released to the public, and therefore will not be subject to re-released.
Clinton turned over approximately 55,000 pages of her emails in early 2015. Those were processed and produced to the public, with redactions, between May 2015 and March 2016.
An additional 350 pages are scheduled to be released Friday.