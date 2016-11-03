Defense files motion for a mistrial in Bridgegate

Story highlights Attorneys for Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni filed a motion for a mistrial in the federal case known as Bridgegate

The motion for a mistrial was entirely redacted

(CNN) Defense attorneys in the federal court trial of two former officials who worked closely with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie surrounding the 2013 lane closures on the George Washington Bridge filed a motion for a mistrial on Thursday.

The motion filed by the legal counsel for Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni, who are each charged with seven criminal counts including conspiracy and fraud, was nearly entirely redacted. Their attorneys and federal prosecutors in the case have convened inside a Newark, New Jersey, courtroom throughout the morning.

Thursday was slated to be the fourth day of deliberations for the federal jury assigned to the case.

Kelly, the former deputy chief of staff for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Baroni, the former Port Authority deputy executive director, are facing charges for their alleged involvement in a scandal that came to be known as "Bridgegate."

Prosecutors allege that the lane closures on the George Washington Bridge were part of a deliberate effort to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who did not endorse the Republican incumbent Christie in his 2013 re-election bid.

