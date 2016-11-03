Trump ad: Clinton emails 'found on pervert Anthony Weiner's laptop'

Story highlights
- "Hillary Clinton is under FBI investigation again," the narrator says
- The ad ends by saying Clinton is "unfit to serve" as president
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump's campaign released a new ad Thursday tying Hillary Clinton to disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose sexting led to an FBI review of emails that could be potentially related to her private server.
"Decades of lies, cover-ups and scandal have finally caught up with Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton is under FBI investigation again," the narrator said. "Her emails were found on pervert Anthony Weiner's laptop. Think about that."
The ad, titled "Unfit," first aired as an exclusive to CNN on "Inside Politics."
The FBI told Congress last week it is reviewing emails from Clinton aide Huma Abedin after finding them on a laptop belonging to Weiner, her estranged husband. The agency is investigating whether the former lawmaker had inappropriate sexual contact online with an underage girl.
The Clinton campaign has repeatedly criticized the FBI for announcing the review so close to the closing days of the 2016 race without providing many details. FBI Director James Comey has said that some emails could be "pertinent" to the bureau's review of Clinton's email server -- an investigation that did not result in criminal charges over the summer -- but the review is not expected to be completed by Election Day.
The ad accused Weiner of unlawfully sending and receiving "America's most sensitive secrets," something the FBI has not confirmed.
And the ad ends by saying Clinton is "unfit to serve" as president because she is "crippled by a criminal investigation." There is no evidence to support this claim.
The Trump campaign also released a statement saying Clinton's latest scandal has kept her from focusing on the issues that matter most to voters.
"While Mr. Trump has spent the closing weeks of this campaign drawing huge crowds of Americans hungry for a common sense change agent who will bring our jobs back and strengthen our borders, Crooked Hillary Clinton has been busy living in an alternate reality where her litany of email scandals and FBI investigations don't disqualify her from running for President," said Jason Miller, the campaign's senior communications adviser.