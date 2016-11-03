Trump ad: Clinton emails 'found on pervert Anthony Weiner's laptop'

Story highlights "Hillary Clinton is under FBI investigation again," the narrator says

The ad ends by saying Clinton is "unfit to serve" as president

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign released a new ad Thursday tying Hillary Clinton to disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose sexting led to an FBI review of emails that could be potentially related to her private server.

"Decades of lies, cover-ups and scandal have finally caught up with Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton is under FBI investigation again," the narrator said. "Her emails were found on pervert Anthony Weiner's laptop. Think about that."

The ad, titled "Unfit," first aired as an exclusive to CNN on "Inside Politics."

The FBI told Congress last week it is reviewing emails from Clinton aide Huma Abedin after finding them on a laptop belonging to Weiner, her estranged husband. The agency is investigating whether the former lawmaker had inappropriate sexual contact online with an underage girl.

JUST WATCHED Donald Trump thanks Anthony Weiner at rally Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Donald Trump thanks Anthony Weiner at rally 01:02

The Clinton campaign has repeatedly criticized the FBI for announcing the review so close to the closing days of the 2016 race without providing many details. FBI Director James Comey has said that some emails could be "pertinent" to the bureau's review of Clinton's email server -- an investigation that did not result in criminal charges over the summer -- but the review is not expected to be completed by Election Day.

Read More