Breaking News

It's time for the GOP to come home

By Alice Stewart

Updated 2:50 PM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
1 of 35
Donald Trump gestures at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Donald Trump gestures at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
2 of 35
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
3 of 35
A crowd listens as Clinton speaks at an event in Tempe, Arizona, on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
A crowd listens as Clinton speaks at an event in Tempe, Arizona, on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
4 of 35
Clinton greets customers at Love&#39;s Barber Shop in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton greets customers at Love's Barber Shop in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
5 of 35
Trump appears at a rally in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump appears at a rally in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
6 of 35
A banner flies overhead at a Trump rally in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
A banner flies overhead at a Trump rally in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
7 of 35
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, right, and aide Huma Abedin stand aboard Clinton&#39;s campaign plane as they head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a campaign rally on Friday, October 28. News broke on the flight that the FBI &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/28/politics/hillary-clinton-anthony-weiner/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was reviewing new emails&lt;/a&gt; related to Clinton&#39;s personal server, bringing an issue they had assumed was behind them back into the campaign. The emails being examined are part of an investigation into former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, Abedin&#39;s estranged husband who is accused of sexting with a girl who was purportedly underage.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, right, and aide Huma Abedin stand aboard Clinton's campaign plane as they head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a campaign rally on Friday, October 28. News broke on the flight that the FBI was reviewing new emails related to Clinton's personal server, bringing an issue they had assumed was behind them back into the campaign. The emails being examined are part of an investigation into former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, Abedin's estranged husband who is accused of sexting with a girl who was purportedly underage.
Hide Caption
8 of 35
Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. &quot;We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes,&quot; she said. &quot;Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately.&quot;
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. "We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes," she said. "Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately."
Hide Caption
9 of 35
Clinton speaks at her news conference on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton speaks at her news conference on October 28.
Hide Caption
10 of 35
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Hide Caption
11 of 35
Trump supporters attend a rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump supporters attend a rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Hide Caption
12 of 35
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Lisbon, Maine, on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Lisbon, Maine, on October 28.
Hide Caption
13 of 35
Clinton speaks in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton speaks in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Hide Caption
14 of 35
Trump smiles at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 28.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump smiles at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 28.
Hide Caption
15 of 35
Clinton attends a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina A&amp;amp;T State University on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton attends a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
16 of 35
First lady Michelle Obama hugs Clinton at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on October 27.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
First lady Michelle Obama hugs Clinton at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on October 27.
Hide Caption
17 of 35
A Clinton supporter takes a selfie at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem on October 27.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
A Clinton supporter takes a selfie at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem on October 27.
Hide Caption
18 of 35
Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.
Hide Caption
19 of 35
Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate&#39;s arrival in Sanford on October 25.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate's arrival in Sanford on October 25.
Hide Caption
20 of 35
Clinton attends a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 25.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton attends a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 25.
Hide Caption
21 of 35
A shadow of Clinton&#39;s campaign plane is seen as the candidate lands in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
A shadow of Clinton's campaign plane is seen as the candidate lands in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.
Hide Caption
22 of 35
Clinton, center, claps for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton, center, claps for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.
Hide Caption
23 of 35
Clinton greets the crowd after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/19/politics/presidential-debate-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the final presidential debate&lt;/a&gt; of the 2016 campaign.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton greets the crowd after the final presidential debate of the 2016 campaign.
Hide Caption
24 of 35
Trump with his family following the debate.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump with his family following the debate.
Hide Caption
25 of 35
Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.
Hide Caption
26 of 35
Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.
Hide Caption
27 of 35
Trump greets supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 18.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump greets supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 18.
Hide Caption
28 of 35
Trump holds a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 17.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump holds a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 17.
Hide Caption
29 of 35
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke rails against the electoral system at the Trump rally in Green Bay. Clarke told the crowd, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2016/10/18/sheriff-david-clarke-pitchfork-torches-america-ctn.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;It is pitchfork and torches time in America.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke rails against the electoral system at the Trump rally in Green Bay. Clarke told the crowd, "It is pitchfork and torches time in America."
Hide Caption
30 of 35
Trump speaks to supporters in Green Bay.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump speaks to supporters in Green Bay.
Hide Caption
31 of 35
Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.
Hide Caption
32 of 35
The view from Clinton&#39;s campaign plane on October 14.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
The view from Clinton's campaign plane on October 14.
Hide Caption
33 of 35
Clinton headlines a fundraiser in Seattle on October 14.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton headlines a fundraiser in Seattle on October 14.
Hide Caption
34 of 35
Clinton&#39;s campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.
Photos: Final days of the 2016 campaign
Clinton's campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.
Hide Caption
35 of 35
02 final days of the campaign 110201 trump florida 110201 clinton arizona 110202 clinton arizona 1102 RESTRICTED03 clinton nevada 110203 trump florida 110202 trump florida 110205 clinton iowa 102903 clinton iowa 102906 clinton iowa 102901 trump iowa 102902 trump iowa 102903 trump iowa 102901 Clinton IOWA 102801 Trump NH 102801 final days of the campaign 102701 final days of the campaign 1027 03 final days of the campaign 1027 02 Donald Trump 102501 Donald Trump supporters 1025final days of the campaign 1025final days of the campaign 102402 final days of the campaign 102401 debate 102005 debate 102006 debate 1020 04 debate 102001 final days of the campaign 101802 final days of the campaign 101703 final days of the campaign 101704 final days of the campaign 101706 final days of the campaign 101405 final days of the campaign 101407 final days of the campaign 101408 final days of the campaign 1014

Story highlights

  • Alice Stewart: We have two flawed candidates in this race, and I view Donald Trump as the least dangerous
  • Republicans split over Trump's candidacy are hurting the party by attacking each other, she says

Alice Stewart is a CNN Political Commentator and Republican Strategist. She served as communications director on the Ted Cruz for President campaign. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN)As the lights go out at Progressive Field, Cubs and Indians fans will forever disagree over who has the best team, even after the Cubs clinched the World Series on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the same can be said for the Republican Party, even since Donald Trump clinched the GOP nomination. Team Trump, Team Reluctant Trump, and Team #NeverTrump are engaged in a circular firing squad that is hurting Team GOP.

It's not that I don't understand some of my colleagues' reservations. I do. After all, I was the communications director for Ted Cruz, and I can honestly say that no candidate was attacked more harshly by Trump in the GOP primary than Ted.
    Alice Stewart
    Alice Stewart
    Back in April, for example, I had the uncomfortable task of asking Ted's father, the beloved Rev. Rafael Cruz, if he was involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. I knew the answer was no, but it was vital to confirm the facts because Donald Trump was spreading the lie -- and the press was eating up the story like a free Trump steak on primary night.
    That came on the heels of Trump re-tweeting an unflattering picture of Ted's wife, my friend Heidi Cruz. And let's not forget Trump's absurd questions about Ted's citizenship and eligibility to even run for president. And finally, there's Trump's branding of Cruz as "Lyin Ted."
    Did I think this was a professional way to take on a GOP rival? No.
    Read More
    Did this educate voters on the policy contrasts between the two? No.
    Did our team appreciate being off message to respond to Trump tweets and tall tales? No.
    Am I going to vote for Trump? Yes.
    The reason: Hillary Clinton is just that bad. She will not protect our borders, she will change the face of the Supreme Court in a way that will have a devastating impact for decades, and she will not call out and take on the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. And there's also her careless disregard for classified information through setting up a private email server.
    Of course, I think Trump's comments on the "Access Hollywood" tape were disgusting, his treatment of Miss Universe was disrespectful, and he has a pattern of demeaning women. I am a Christian, conservative, Republican. As a result, critics on Twitter attribute my Trump vote to having no pride, to being a fraud and a sellout. To that I say, we have two flawed candidates in this race, and I view Trump as the least dangerous.
    Can Conway help Trump attract women voters?
    Can Conway help Trump attract women voters? (Opinion)
    The Never-Trumpers view a vote for Trump as a character bridge too far for them to cross. They pledge to "stand united to defend basic, common decency and constitutional principles." (Although they failed to stand united behind any other GOP nominee in the primary.)
    The #NeverTrump crowd criticizes those who support the GOP nominee, some going so far as to announce their support for Hillary Clinton or a write-in candidate. They have adopted the Hamilton Rule, coined in the late 1790s by Alexander Hamilton: "If we must have an enemy at the head of government, let it be one whom we can oppose, and for whom we are not responsible who will not involve our party in the disgrace of foolish and bad measures."
    In other words: "The enemy of my enemy is my friend." I don't agree, but that's their choice.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    But the divisions are not just about Team #NeverTrump. Some members of Team Trump have attacked those who don't rally around him, dismissing Republican critics or opponents as disgusting and dangerous. Those who chose to flee the nominee have been called "wimps" and "wusses," and former GOP candidates have been attacked for going back on their pledge to support the nominee.
    This isn't good for our party and it isn't good for the country.
    This Tuesday night, as the lights go out on this campaign, one of two things will likely happen: Trump will win and Republicans will eventually fall in line, or Trump will lose and life will go on, but we will all move in different directions.
    I hold out hope for the former, because it's time for the GOP to come home. And after Wednesday night, I'm reminded that miracles do happen. After all -- the curse of the Billy Goat is over.