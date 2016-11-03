Trump has unwittingly become an asset for ISIS

Charlie Winter is senior Research Fellow at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation. The opinions in this article are those of the author.

(CNN) One week into the US-backed offensive to retake Mosul , Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed that it was "turning out to be a total disaster." There is a lot wrong with this statement -- first and foremost, the fact that it was simply not true. In reality, after just seven days of fighting, ISIS had lost hundreds of square kilometers and coalition allies were within five miles of Mosul's city limits.

Contrary to the Trump take on things, the operation had gotten off to a good start and, about this, there was almost universal consensus. Even the Russians expressed their cautious optimism.

The attack on Mosul is turning out to be a total disaster. We gave them months of notice. U.S. is looking so dumb. VOTE TRUMP and WIN AGAIN!

At times, it is almost uncanny how closely each affirms the other's worldview. However, this is not because their ideological positions actually resemble each other, and it is certainly not because an active relationship exists between the two. Not by any stretch of the imagination could that be the case.

Rather, this strange symbiosis is just indicative of the fact that opposing extremisms sometimes work in each other's favor: the fear that drives Trump's anti-Muslim populism , in a not-so-roundabout way, fuels the fires of ISIS' global jihadist project. While their goals are poles apart, each appeals to their supporters by stoking fears of the "other." So, when ISIS says the West hates Muslims and Trump says Muslims hate the West, they end up reinforcing and reaffirming the other's system of beliefs.

In both instances, the ideological adversary and the fear it inspires end up serving as a resource to be tapped in order to back up bombastic claims and rally supporters around the anti-"other" cause.

While it's most certainly unwitting on Trump's part, the same cannot be said of ISIS. After all, despite some reports, it has not once mentioned Trump in its official propaganda, at least that which it circulates on the Internet. Perhaps, then, this is because its propagandists are begrudgingly aware of his potential as an evidence base for their assertions and, for that reason, do not want to get in his way.

After all, a Trump White House would be a real coup for ISIS. To have someone as polarizing as him at the reins of power would, for ISIS supporters, be confirmation of the fact that there is an inevitable war against Islam , an unavoidable clash of civilizations

In any case, even if he loses the election, the unsuspecting Trump has already played into their hands. The damage his campaign has done with its rampant normalization of anti-Muslim hate will be with us for a long time.

Whatever happens on Tuesday, it is crucial we recognize that ISIS and its ideological associates have been working toward this for years now. Indeed, a desire to polarize is a fundamental part of their terrorist strategy . Intra-communal hate is a way to reify the jihadist worldview, a tool to eliminate the gray zone within which Muslims and non-Muslims cohabit and, ultimately, something that can fertilize the pools within which extremists seek to recruit.

In this sense, ISIS and groups like it have few more effective allies than the unwitting Trump and his loyal retinue of anti-Muslim rhetoricians.