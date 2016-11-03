Story highlights Ira Helfand and Philip Lederer write that the United States faces a fundamental decision about nuclear weapons

Ira Helfand, MD is co-president of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. Philip Lederer, MD is a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility, Boston. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) The growing danger of nuclear war has received scant attention in the election campaign beyond some understandable anxiety at the thought of Donald Trump's finger on the nuclear button. But the United States faces a fundamental decision about nuclear weapons, the Obama administration is making the wrong choice and neither candidate has spoken out against this wrongheaded policy.

At the United Nations last week, 123 nations voted to begin negotiations next year on a new treaty to prohibit the possession of nuclear weapons. Despite President Obama's inspiring 2009 pledge to seek the security of a world free of nuclear weapons, the US voted "no" and led the opposition to this treaty.

Instead, the administration has proposed spending some $1 trillion over the next 30 years to modernize every aspect of the nuclear arsenal, and made it clear that they want the US to maintain nuclear weapons for the foreseeable future.

Americans like to believe that we have nuclear weapons only in order to deter attacks by other countries. Many believe that these weapons protect us, that possessing them means that they will never be used. The US government views its nuclear arsenal very differently. As the 2010 Nuclear Posture Review made clear, the government believes that nuclear weapons are useful projections of national power that we can use to get our way in the world. Historically, the US has threatened on several occasions to use these weapons against nonnuclear powers.

Mindful of the many times that the world has come perilously close to nuclear war, many in the health community argue for a fundamentally different approach. We believe that an evidence-based understanding of what nuclear weapons actually do invalidates all arguments for continued possession of these weapons by anyone.

