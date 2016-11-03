Breaking News

Opinion: Why America needed this Cubs win

By Jeff Pearlman

Updated 2:39 AM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series on Thursday, November 3. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. The billy goat curse is dead. The Chicago Cubs are World Series champions at long last, winning their first Fall Classic &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/25/sport/gallery/last-cubs-world-series-win/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in 108 years&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series on Thursday, November 3. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. The billy goat curse is dead. The Chicago Cubs are World Series champions at long last, winning their first Fall Classic in 108 years.
Hide Caption
1 of 93
The Chicago Cubs celebrate in the locker room.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
The Chicago Cubs celebrate in the locker room.
Hide Caption
2 of 93
World Series MVP Ben Zobrist of the Cubs poses with The Commissioner&#39;s Trophy.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
World Series MVP Ben Zobrist of the Cubs poses with The Commissioner's Trophy.
Hide Caption
3 of 93
Anthony Rizzo, David Ross, and Jason Heyward of the Cubs celebrate with actor John Cusack (far right).
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Anthony Rizzo, David Ross, and Jason Heyward of the Cubs celebrate with actor John Cusack (far right).
Hide Caption
4 of 93
Bill Murray reacts on the field after the Cubs won.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Bill Murray reacts on the field after the Cubs won.
Hide Caption
5 of 93
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after scoring a run in the tenth inning of Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after scoring a run in the tenth inning of Game 7.
Hide Caption
6 of 93
The grounds crew covers the field during a rain delay before the start of the tenth inning in Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
The grounds crew covers the field during a rain delay before the start of the tenth inning in Game 7.
Hide Caption
7 of 93
Francisco Lindor of the Indians jumps over Chris Coghlan of the Cubs in the ninth inning in Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor of the Indians jumps over Chris Coghlan of the Cubs in the ninth inning in Game 7.
Hide Caption
8 of 93
Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs reacts after Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) hit a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 in Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs reacts after Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) hit a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 in Game 7.
Hide Caption
9 of 93
Rajai Davis of the Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the Game 7 at 6-6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Rajai Davis of the Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the Game 7 at 6-6.
Hide Caption
10 of 93
Indians fans react as they watch outside of Progressive Field during Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Indians fans react as they watch outside of Progressive Field during Game 7.
Hide Caption
11 of 93
Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the seventh inning of Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the seventh inning of Game 7.
Hide Caption
12 of 93
David Ross of the Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
David Ross of the Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 7.
Hide Caption
13 of 93
Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after scoring runs on a wild pitch during the fifth inning in Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after scoring runs on a wild pitch during the fifth inning in Game 7.
Hide Caption
14 of 93
David Ross of the Cubs reacts after Jon Lester (not pictured) threw a wild pitch during the fifth inning, allowing 2 runs to score in Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
David Ross of the Cubs reacts after Jon Lester (not pictured) threw a wild pitch during the fifth inning, allowing 2 runs to score in Game 7.
Hide Caption
15 of 93
Javier Baez of the Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Javier Baez of the Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 7.
Hide Caption
16 of 93
Kris Bryant of the Cubs slides safely under Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fourth inning of Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Kris Bryant of the Cubs slides safely under Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fourth inning of Game 7.
Hide Caption
17 of 93
Coco Crisp of the Indians hits a double during the third inning in Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Coco Crisp of the Indians hits a double during the third inning in Game 7.
Hide Caption
18 of 93
Francisco Lindor of the Indians tags out Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs during the third inning of Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor of the Indians tags out Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs during the third inning of Game 7.
Hide Caption
19 of 93
Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs throws during the first inning of Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs throws during the first inning of Game 7.
Hide Caption
20 of 93
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a lead off home run in the first inning of Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a lead off home run in the first inning of Game 7.
Hide Caption
21 of 93
The Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs stand for the national anthem prior to Game 7.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
The Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs stand for the national anthem prior to Game 7.
Hide Caption
22 of 93
The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
Hide Caption
23 of 93
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
24 of 93
Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in Game 6.
Hide Caption
25 of 93
Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
26 of 93
Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
27 of 93
Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
Hide Caption
28 of 93
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
Hide Caption
29 of 93
Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
Hide Caption
30 of 93
Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
31 of 93
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians&#39; Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians' Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
32 of 93
Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
33 of 93
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
34 of 93
A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
Hide Caption
35 of 93
Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Cubs celebrate after beating the Indians 3-2 in Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Cubs celebrate after beating the Indians 3-2 in Game 5.
Hide Caption
36 of 93
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Hide Caption
37 of 93
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Hide Caption
38 of 93
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Hide Caption
39 of 93
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians&#39; Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
40 of 93
The Cubs&#39; Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
41 of 93
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
42 of 93
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
43 of 93
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
44 of 93
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Hide Caption
45 of 93
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Hide Caption
46 of 93
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can&#39;t make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians&#39; Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
47 of 93
Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Hide Caption
48 of 93
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Hide Caption
49 of 93
Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Cubs Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Cubs Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
50 of 93
Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
51 of 93
Cleveland&#39;s Corey Kluber is safe at first as Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can&#39;t make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland's Corey Kluber is safe at first as Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
52 of 93
Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can&#39;t catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs&#39; Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
53 of 93
Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
54 of 93
Cubs&#39; Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
55 of 93
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Indians celebrate after beating the Cubs 1-0 in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Indians celebrate after beating the Cubs 1-0 in Game 3.
Hide Caption
56 of 93
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
57 of 93
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
58 of 93
Actor Bill Murray sings &quot;Take Me Out to the Ball Game&quot; during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Hide Caption
59 of 93
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
60 of 93
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
61 of 93
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
62 of 93
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
63 of 93
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
64 of 93
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Hide Caption
65 of 93
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
66 of 93
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
67 of 93
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
68 of 93
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
Hide Caption
69 of 93
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Hide Caption
70 of 93
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
71 of 93
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
72 of 93
Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
73 of 93
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Hide Caption
74 of 93
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
75 of 93
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning of Game 2. He had a no hitter through five innings.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning of Game 2. He had a no hitter through five innings.
Hide Caption
76 of 93
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
77 of 93
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
78 of 93
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Hide Caption
79 of 93
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
80 of 93
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
81 of 93
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Hide Caption
82 of 93
Cleveland&#39;s Roberto Perez hits a three-run homer in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run homer in Game 1.
Hide Caption
83 of 93
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland&#39;s Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Hide Caption
84 of 93
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland&#39;s Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Hide Caption
85 of 93
Cleveland fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Hide Caption
86 of 93
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Hide Caption
87 of 93
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Hide Caption
88 of 93
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Hide Caption
89 of 93
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Hide Caption
90 of 93
Cleveland&#39;s Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Hide Caption
91 of 93
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in Game 1.
Hide Caption
92 of 93
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
Hide Caption
93 of 93
44 world series game745 world series game743 World Series game737 World Series game746 world series game727 World Series Game 7 110226 World Series Game 7 110225 World Series Game 7 110229 World Series Game 7 110219 World Series Game 7 110216 World Series Game 7 110217 World Series Game 7 110213 World Series Game 7 110212 World Series Game 7 110215 World Series Game 7 110211 World Series Game 7 110209 World Series Game 7 110206 World Series Game 7 110205 World Series Game 7 110204 World Series Game 7 110203 World Series Game 7 110218 World Series Game 7 110216 WORLD SERIES game 6 110115 WORLD SERIES game 6 110114 WORLD SERIES game 6 110111 WORLD SERIES game 6 110110 WORLD SERIES game 6 110107 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED08 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED05 WORLD SERIES game 6 110104 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED02 WORLD SERIES game 6 110106 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED01 WORLD SERIES game 6 110109 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED08 World Series Game 5 103009 World Series Game 5 103010 World Series Game 5 103011 World Series Game 5 103007 World Series Game 5 103006 World Series Game 5 103005 World Series Game 5 103003 World Series Game 5 103001 World Series Game 5 103012 World Series Game 5 103011 World Series Game 4 102909 World Series Game 4 102906 World Series Game 4 102904 World Series Game 4 102908 World Series Game 4 102902 World Series Game 4 102905 World Series Game 4 102907 World Series Game 4 102903 World Series Game 4 102901 World Series Game 4 102916 World Series Game 3 102818 17 World Series Game 3 102814 World Series Game 3 102811 World Series Game 3 102813 World Series Game 3 102810 World Series Game 3 102815 World Series Game 3 102808 World Series Game 3 102812 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED07 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED05 World Series Game 3 102802 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED04 World Series Game 3 102801 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED13 World Series Game 212 World Series Game 210 World Series Game 209 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED08 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED06 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED07 World Series Game 203 World Series Game 211 World Series Game 205 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED04 World Series Game 201 World Series Game 201 world series game 110 world series game 103 world series game 104 world series game 1RESTRICTED 06 world series game 105 world series game 107 world series game 109 world series game 108 world series game 102 world series game 108 World Series 2016 game one11 world series game 1

Story highlights

  • Jeff Pearlman: After harrowing months of a dark presidential election, the Chicago Cubs victory is ray of optimism
  • He says the rollercoaster of final innings, the team's grit--and then the glee--were the balm needed for the nation's soul

Jeff Pearlman is an author of the new book Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre. He blogs at jeffpearlman.com ; follow him on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)My head hurts. My tongue is dry. My hands twitch, my nose runs, I'm breaking out in hives. I curse irrationally and I have an odd hankering for raw meat.

Jeff Pearlman
Jeff Pearlman
I'm your typical American citizen in the month of November in the year 2016, trying to hang on as this awful presidential election—historic by all measures of irredeemable awfulness—sucks out every ounce of my contaminated soul.
    In other words ...
    Thank God for the Chicago Cubs.
    Seriously—thank God.
    Read More
    I know—it sounds ridiculous. I get it. But in 44 years of life, never have I (or, I believe, this nation) been more desperate for a narrative like we just saw in the 112th Fall Classic. We are a battered people, and the Cubs—who had gone without a World Series title since (let's say it one last time) nineteen ... oh ... eight—are, beyond all else, optimism.
    Cubs win World Series
    cubs win during young liveshot_00005529

      JUST WATCHED

      Cubs win World Series

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cubs win World Series 01:47
    Early this morning, by defeating the Cleveland Indians in a riveting 10-inning Game 7, Chicago offered the nation a final dose of its season-long blueprint for success. There was grittiness. There was determination. There was an unwillingness to wilt.
    And there was amazing, edge-of-your-seat baseball.
    Chicago carried a lead late into the game, then lost it (unexpectedly, potentially tragically) in the eighth behind their overworked closer, Aroldis Chapman.
    And at that moment, as Cleveland's Rajaii Davis tied the score at 6 with a two-run homer, there was no reason—logically—to think Chicago would win. They were on the road—bullpen was bare, star reliever exposed, crowd going wild. But these Cubs aren't yesterdays' Cubs. They fought back, took a lead in the 10th, held on behind rocky pitching. It wasn't pretty or balletic. But that's OK. Baseball often is neither.
    Terry Francona describes his nightmare before Game 7
    world series francona maddon nightmare sleep bts_00003220

      JUST WATCHED

      Terry Francona describes his nightmare before Game 7

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Terry Francona describes his nightmare before Game 7 02:36
    What it did have was a genuine and beautiful sense of camaraderie and togetherness (Exhibit A: right fielder Jason Heyward holding a team meeting during a rain delay—just before the game went into extra innings). Mostly, in the end, there was joy. And glee. And giddiness. And, having survived Cleveland's repeated refusals to die quietly, relief.
    Here's why the Chicago Cubs got to me this season: It wasn't too long after I started covering the Majors for Sports Illustrated in the late-1990s, that baseball turned into just a job. After too many 1-0 Brewers-Reds snoozers and brainless interviews with middle relievers and 250-pound steroid-fueled sluggers and know-it-all managers, I was numb. By the time I left SI in 2003, it was largely because I was done with the national pastime.
    But this fall, for the first time in ages, watching a baseball team—watching the Chicago Cubs-- took me back to my boyhood in Mahopac, N.Y. The Cubs made me a kid again, sitting before a small color TV, mitt in hand, diving left, lunging right, mimicking the plays and motions of my heroes.

    Stay up to date on the latest opinion, analysis and conversations through social media. Join us at Facebook/CNNOpinion and follow us @CNNOpinion on Twitter. We welcome your ideas and comments.

    That's what Chicago supplied in bushels—a reminder of why we have an unquenchable passion for the game. I began the 2016 season caring not one iota about the Cubs. I ended it by bellowing joyfully at my television with the final out.
    In the coming days, I suspect this World Series—with its historic conclusion and parallel timing with a nation-altering event—will draw some comparisons to the 2001 Fall Classic, when the Diamondbacks beat the Yankees in the shadow of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
    At the time it was said, correctly, that the country needed baseball as a balm to heal its awful wounds. Fifteen years later, we are not living in mourning, but merely in a pained and ugly time for our people.
    By winning its first World Series since the birth year of Thurgood Marshall and Lyndon Johnson, the Cubs won't (sadly) change the tone of our country's dialogue.
    They will, however, remind us that it's OK to be happy and hopeful.
    That alone is awfully special.