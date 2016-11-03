(CNN) Move over Max Verstappen, there's a new kid on the grid -- and his Dad's a billionaire.

Just like Red Bull racer Verstappen, the Canadian teenager comes into F1 on a wave of hype and expectation.

He was just 12 when he joined Ferrari's young driver academy before moving to a wider role in the Williams development program.

Off track he also has another magic ingredient for wannabe racers -- the support of his father Lawrence Stroll, who made his money in fashion retail and according to Forbes is worth $2.4 billion

Stroll Sr. also collects vintage Ferraris and sparked his son's love of racing when he bought him a kart for his fifth birthday.

"I've enjoyed success in karting, F4, Toyota Racing Series and most recently F3 -- winning every category I've competed in -- so I believe I have earned a shot in F1," said Stroll Jr.

"To be racing in Formula One in 2017 is incredible, I can't thank Williams enough for showing faith in my ability. Racing in F1 was something I dreamed about as a young kid."

I'm very happy to announce that I will be staying @WilliamsRacing for a fifth season in 2017, with @lance_stroll as my teammate #VB77 pic.twitter.com/rSJOzAM70V — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 3, 2016

Stroll is now eligible to join the F1 grid after reaching his 18th birthday and doing enough on track to qualify for a mandatory super license.

The sport's governing body, the FIA, introduced a minimum age for F1 racers after Verstappen debuted at just 17 -- before he was old enough to drive a road car in his native Netherlands.

Stroll replaces Felipe Massa at Williams -- the Brazilian announced he was ending his 15-year F1 career ahead of September's Italian Grand Prix.

Williams has opted to stick with a blend of youth and experience as it retains Finn Bottas for a fifth season.

"Williams is like my family, it really does feel like home here," added Bottas, who is still chasing an elusive race win in F1. "However, I still believe we haven't yet achieved what we should, and can do together.

"It's going to be an exciting year with all the regulation changes for 2017 and a great opportunity for the team to get closer to the front."