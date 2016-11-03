Story highlights Lance Stroll signs for Williams F1 team

(CNN) Move over Max Verstappen, there's a new kid on the grid -- and his Dad's a billionaire.

Lance Stroll -- who turned 18 at the end of October -- will drive alongside Valtteri Bottas for the Williams Formula One team in 2017, it was announced Thursday.

Just like Verstappen, the Canadian teenager comes into F1 on a wave of hype and expectation.

Stroll has racing pedigree, impressively winning the 2016 Formula 3 European Championship with 14 race wins and 14 pole positions.

He was just 12 when he joined Ferrari's young driver academy before moving to a wider role in the Williams development program.

