Story highlights Around 200 staff, 160 customers are affected by stomach bug

Wahaca was founded by former BBC "MasterChef" winner

(CNN) Mexican food chain Wahaca closed nine of its UK restaurants after the outbreak of a suspected stomach bug last week.

Over 200 staff and 160 members of the public reported coming down with norovirus, which causes diarrhea and vomiting, Public Health England said Thursday.

Wahaca later reopened five outlets, carrying out "anti-viral deep cleaning" and ensuring ill staff members remained off-site for at least 48 hours.

The outbreak reportedly centered on the restaurant chain's London branches. Wahaca has around 25 restaurants across the United Kingdom.

"The situation remains under control and we continue to work with all local authorities to monitor this closely," Wahaca said

Read More