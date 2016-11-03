Breaking News

Former NFL player Kevin Turner diagnosed with CTE

By Nadia Kounang, CNN

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former pro football player Kevin Turner, shown here during a 1998 NFL game,&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death. Here are a few of the former athletes who have been diagnosed with CTE.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Former pro football player Kevin Turner, shown here during a 1998 NFL game, has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma.

Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death. Here are a few of the former athletes who have been diagnosed with CTE.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot on February 4, was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot on February 4, was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/08/03/bubba.smith.obit/&quot;&gt;Charles &quot;Bubba&quot; Smith&lt;/a&gt;, a two-time Pro Bowl pick and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Charles "Bubba" Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl pick and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November at 63 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes McNeill&#39;s case even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November at 63 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes McNeill's case even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
NFL MVP and Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, who died in July, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers at Boston University said.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
NFL MVP and Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, who died in July, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers at Boston University said.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself two years ago. Pathology reports show he probably had CTE.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself two years ago. Pathology reports show he probably had CTE.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Hall of Famer Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Hall of Famer Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2007/06/15/sports/football/15brain.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed in 2004&lt;/a&gt; in a car crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was killed in 2004 in a car crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
Chris Henry played five seasons for the the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/07/02/brain.damage.henry/index.html&quot;&gt;He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup&lt;/a&gt; during a fight with his fiancée, ending a life plagued by behavioral problems. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Chris Henry played five seasons for the the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup during a fight with his fiancée, ending a life plagued by behavioral problems. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/01/26/athlete.brains/index.html&quot;&gt;of an apparent drug overdose&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 45.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 45.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
Junior Seau &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/10/health/seau-brain-disease&quot;&gt;took his own life&lt;/a&gt; in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Junior Seau took his own life in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
Wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer&#39;s patient.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer's patient.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, mainly in the 1960s, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, mainly in the 1960s, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after suffering from heart failure at the age of 45.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after suffering from heart failure at the age of 45.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/health/baseball-ryan-freel-cte-suicide/&quot;&gt;Ryan Freel &lt;/a&gt;became the first MLB player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Ryan Freel became the first MLB player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
nfl kevin turner helmet offDave MirraRESTRICTED bubba smith03_FredMcNeill_CTERESTRICTED 01 ken stablerjovan belcher FILE08 CTE10 CTE01 CTE02 CTE03 CTE04 CTE05 CTE06 CTE07 CTE09 CTE11 CTE12 CTE13 CTE restricted15 CTE14 CTEryan freel

Story highlights

  • Kevin Turner was a lead plaintiff in a concussion lawsuit against the NFL
  • Turner suffered from ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease

(CNN)Former pro football player Kevin Turner has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma.

NFL acknowledges CTE link with football. Now what?
NFL acknowledges CTE link with football. Now what?
Turner was a star running back at the University of Alabama from 1988 to 1991 before being picked in the third round of the draft by the New England Patriots. He played for the Patriots for three seasons followed by five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He died in March after a six-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
    The new diagnosis was announced today by Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation. CTE can be definitively diagnosed only via autopsy.

    Hard hits linked to neurodegenerative diseases

    In a 2013 interview with CNN affiliate WGCL, Turner discussed how he believes playing football played a large part in his ALS diagnosis: "I really believe that had I not played all those years, that I wouldn't have this condition."
    Read More
    Inflammation in the brain linked to CTE
    Inflammation in the brain can be a marker for CTE
    The eight-year NFL veteran was a lead plaintiff on the concussion-related lawsuit filed by more than 5,000 former players.
    After his retirement, Turner dedicated his life to research and awareness of the health impacts of football and created the Kevin Turner Foundation to raise awareness for ALS.
    Professional football players are four times more likely to have ALS and three times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases like ALS or Alzheimer's.
    CTE has been diagnosed in 91 of 95 professional football players who donated their brains for CTE research at the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank and the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The disease has Alzheimer's-like symptoms including dementia, memory loss, mood swings, aggression and depression.
    Scientists are working to find potential biomarkers so the disease can be diagnosed in people while they are still alive.

    CTE and the NFL

    While much of the talk surrounding head safety in football is around concussions, researchers believe that CTE is a result of repeated hits to the head, which then result in a buildup of the abnormal protein tau. Unlike Alzheimer's, the tau protein tangles of CTE appear in the brains of younger people and take over specific parts of the brain, regions typically not affected by Alzheimer's.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Some of the most famous names to have suffered from the disease include Hall of Famer and legendary sportscaster Frank Gifford, who died at the age of 84 in summer 2015, as well as San Diego Chargers player and fellow Hall of Famer Junior Seau. Seau was just 43 years old when he took his own life in 2012.
    Though the disease is most commonly associated with football players, it has also been diagnosed in hockey players and wrestlers.
    "I was the one telling these parents that it's a safe game to play. 'Look at me. I've been playing since I was 5,' and turned out I was wrong," Turner said in the 2013 interview. "I was just so dead wrong about the hits to the head thing. I feel ignorant now."