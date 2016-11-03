Story highlights Southwest of downtown, Houston's Chinatown features an array of Asian cultures

Strip-mall complex Dun Huang Plaza offers a one-stop opportunity to sample many of them

Houston, Texas (CNN) When you hear the word "Chinatown," you probably think of the 19th-century buildings and steep-graded streets of San Francisco, or the steaming manhole covers of chilly New York City: compact but dense areas packed with pedestrians accessed via ornate Far Eastern gateways.

That is not what you will find in Houston's Chinatown, a vast, rectangular, city-within-a-city 12 miles southwest of downtown, sprawling along Bellaire Boulevard from Fondren Road on the east to Highway 6 on the west, and extending north roughly to Westpark Drive and south to Beechnut Street.

Instead of converted Victorian tenements, think brand-new strip malls (and even a 1970s-style enclosed mall), postwar Levittown-style ranch houses and 1970s office parks and apartment complexes. From the air, it looks like any other automobile-friendly shopping district. But oh, what a difference when you are the ground.

There is some debate as to whether "Chinatown" suffices to encompass the multitude of Asian cultures visitors will find within its boundaries.

Yes, the street signs along Bellaire Boulevard from South Gessner to roughly Beltway 8 are posted in Mandarin characters as well as English script, but go further west and they change to Vietnamese. (The Chinese name for Bellaire translates to "Hundreds of Profits," while the Vietnamese have renamed the same street Saigon Boulevard.)

