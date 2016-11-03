Story highlights Braai is Afrikaans for grill, but has more meaning than just a style of cooking

South African cookbook author Jean Nel says braai "is our heritage, full stop."

(CNN) Nqobani Mlagisi grew up on a farm in Zimbabwe, where grilling, smoking and curing meats was such a part of everyday life that he didn't really notice it was happening.

Cooking meat outdoors is one of the few shared experiences across southern Africa, a tradition that crosses the region's racial, class and national divides.

It's usually called a braai, which is Afrikaans for grill, but the word conjures so much more than a style of cooking.

It's a mindset, a feeling of home and belonging, something so important that it demands a definitive article: The braai.

"The braai is part of our heritage... In fact, it is our heritage, full stop," says Jean Nel, author of the best-selling cookbook "Braai, the Beloved Country."

Read More