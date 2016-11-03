Breaking News

The secret to success for Prada and Marc Jacobs

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Stylist and magazine editor Katie Grand is one of fashion's most powerful creative forces, working with top brands like Prada, Marc Jacobs and Dolce & Gabbana.
Click through the gallery to see some of her most famous covers for LOVE Magazine. (Here: Lily Rose Depp on the cover of Issue 16)
Cara Delevingne on the cover of Issue 5
Cara Delevingne on the cover of Issue 5
Miley Cyrus on the cover of Issue 11
Miley Cyrus on the cover of Issue 11
Beth Ditto on the cover of Issue 1
Beth Ditto on the cover of Issue 1
Cara Delevingne on the cover of Issue 11
Cara Delevingne on the cover of Issue 11
Cara Delevingne on the cover of Issue 16
Cara Delevingne on the cover of Issue 16
Margot Robbie on the cover of Issue 16
Margot Robbie on the cover of Issue 16
This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN)As social media continues to lift the veil on the inner workings of the fashion industry, the teams that craft the images -- make up artists, hairdressers, photographers and stylists -- have, in many cases, as much influence as the models and designers they support.

This is certainly true of super stylist Katie Grand. She may not be a household name, but within the fashion industry she is something of a legend.
    Grand has been at the forefront of cutting edge fashion and youth culture since the nineties, when she teamed up with photographer Rankin and Jefferson Hack to help start Dazed & Confused, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.
    She now helms her own Condé Nast-backed biannual, LOVE magazine, creating some of the most dynamic and memorable fashion images in recent memory, with stars like Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Madonna gracing its cover.
    On top of her editorial work, Grand has also had a hand in shaping fashion shows and campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana.
    Arguably her most famous and longstanding relationship is with American designer Marc Jacobs. The pair have been friends from Jacobs days as creative director at Louis Vuitton, where Grand styled many of the womens and menswear shows, to now his eponymous label.
    Katie Grand (L) and Marc Jacobs attending the LOVE Magazine and Marc Jacobs LFW Party to celebrate LOVE 16.5 collector&#39;s issue of LOVE and Berlin 1989.
    Katie Grand (L) and Marc Jacobs attending the LOVE Magazine and Marc Jacobs LFW Party to celebrate LOVE 16.5 collector's issue of LOVE and Berlin 1989.
    "She's like a sounding board," Jacobs told CNN Style presenter Derek Blasberg at LOVE's most recent issue launch. "I think I become so overwhelmed by choices, and what's great is to have someone outside of the company who has an outside eye."
    When asked about the source of her talent, Jacobs commented:
    "There's no crystal ball, there's no formula, it's very instinctive. I think when people love something with all their heart, the impulse and the instincts are just there."

    This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.