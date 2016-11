This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN) As social media continues to lift the veil on the inner workings of the fashion industry, the teams that craft the images -- make up artists, hairdressers, photographers and stylists -- have, in many cases, as much influence as the models and designers they support.

This is certainly true of super stylist Katie Grand . She may not be a household name, but within the fashion industry she is something of a legend.

On top of her editorial work, Grand has also had a hand in shaping fashion shows and campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu Prada and Dolce & Gabbana

