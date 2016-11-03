This video is a segment from the CNN Style show .

(CNN) As social media continues to lift the veil on the inner workings of the fashion industry, the teams that craft the images -- make up artists, hairdressers, photographers and stylists -- have, in many cases, as much influence as the models and designers they support.

Arguably her most famous and longstanding relationship is with American designer Marc Jacobs . The pair have been friends from Jacobs days as creative director at Louis Vuitton , where Grand styled many of the womens and menswear shows, to now his eponymous label.

Katie Grand (L) and Marc Jacobs attending the LOVE Magazine and Marc Jacobs LFW Party to celebrate LOVE 16.5 collector's issue of LOVE and Berlin 1989.

"She's like a sounding board," Jacobs told CNN Style presenter Derek Blasberg at LOVE's most recent issue launch. "I think I become so overwhelmed by choices, and what's great is to have someone outside of the company who has an outside eye."

When asked about the source of her talent, Jacobs commented:

"There's no crystal ball, there's no formula, it's very instinctive. I think when people love something with all their heart, the impulse and the instincts are just there."