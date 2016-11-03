Story highlights Crackdown following July's failed coup attempt continuing

Thousands of public servants, teachers and police officers have been sacked

(CNN) Hundreds of military police officers have been suspended in Turkey over alleged links to July's attempted coup.

According to state-run news agency Anadolu, 1,218 personnel from the Gendarmerie have been removed from their positions for alleged ties to FETO, the movement aligned with US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey blames for the failed coup.

It is estimated more than 100,000 government employees have been suspended or dismissed in the last four months.

Crackdown

