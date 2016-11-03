'T2: Trainspotting' trailer debuts

Story highlights Ewan McGregor reprises his role

The film comes to theaters February 2017

(CNN) Twenty years have passed since Ewan McGregor had his breakthrough performance in the drug trip indie hit "Trainspotting."

McGregor returns to the role that helped launch his career in "T2: Trainspotting." And based on the film's debut trailer, it looks like another wild ride.

" allowfullscreen>

Though the cast has aged, their characters don't appear to have grown up much.

Mark Renton (McGregor) returns home to see his old pals Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) and Begbie (Robert Carlyle). Also there to welcome him: love, longing, and -- it seems -- self-destruction.

There's a nod to how times have changed in the preview with the line, "Choose life. Choose Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and hope that someone, somewhere, cares."

Read More