'Scandal' Season 6 starts...

(CNN) Get ready for a wild election.

No, we aren't talking about that one.

Season 6 of "Scandal" starts Thursday, January 19 on ABC and there's a mad dash for the White House.

At the end of last season, Republican nominee Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and vice-presidential choice Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) were poised against Democratic hopeful Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) and his running mate Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry).

The trailer looks action packed.

