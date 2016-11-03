Story highlights Meryl Streep will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Streep is an eight-time Golden Globe winner

(CNN) Meryl Streep is going to need space for another trophy.

The eight-time Golden Globe Award winner will be awarded the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

"Meryl's enthralling body of work across a diverse set of genres has made her a role model over the past 40 years, and she will continue to do so for generations to come," Lorenzo Soria, the President of the HFPA said in a statement Wednesday. "She is a trailblazer, having paved the way for women in television, film and stage. For shattering gender and age barriers, all with finesse and grace, the HFPA is humbled to bestow this honor upon her."

Past recipients of the honor include Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams and Barbra Streisand.

The Golden Globe Awards will air January 8, 2017 on NBC.