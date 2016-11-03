Story highlights
- Several artists will be performing
- Snoopy will be flying
(CNN)There looks to be something for just about everyone at the 90th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The holiday event to watch while you wait for your food coma to kick in will feature performances by Tony Bennett, hip hop group De La Soul, Fitz & the Tantrums, Kelsea Ballerini, Sarah McLachlan and Beyoncé protegees Chloe x Halle.
They'll join other headliners including the Muppets and Olympic gold medalists Laurie Hernandez and Michelle Carter.
And even though MetLife gave him a pink slip, Snoopy will be returning to the parade as a big balloon, along with his pal Charlie Brown.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcasts live on November 24.