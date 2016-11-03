Breaking News

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers announced

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:50 PM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

People in New York watch the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon as it floats during the 89th annual Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 26.
Spectators look on during the parade.
Ronald McDonald waves to the crowd during the parade.
The Harold the Policeman balloon floats along the parade route.
Members of the New York Police Department stand guard before the parade. A record number of police officers were patrolling the parade as security is on high alert after the terror attacks in Paris.
Police cars block a street as spectators await the parade.
Performers stand at attention during the parade.
A balloon of Finn and Jake from &quot;Adventure Time with Finn and Jake&quot; floats along the parade route.
Police officers walk on Central Park West before the parade.
People in clown costumes watch the parade.
A spectator takes a photo of the balloon Toothless as it floats past. Toothless is a character from the animated movie &quot;How to Train Your Dragon.&quot;
A float makes its way down the street during the parade.
Dancers move down Central Park West during the parade.
Spectators react as Santa Claus passes by.
A couple dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus wave to spectators.
Children react as Santa Claus passes.
The &quot;Ice Age&quot; character Scrat travels down Central Park West.
Story highlights

  • Several artists will be performing
  • Snoopy will be flying

(CNN)There looks to be something for just about everyone at the 90th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The holiday event to watch while you wait for your food coma to kick in will feature performances by Tony Bennett, hip hop group De La Soul, Fitz & the Tantrums, Kelsea Ballerini, Sarah McLachlan and Beyoncé protegees Chloe x Halle.
    They'll join other headliners including the Muppets and Olympic gold medalists Laurie Hernandez and Michelle Carter.
    Despite MetLife breakup, Snoopy's not in the doghouse
    And even though MetLife gave him a pink slip, Snoopy will be returning to the parade as a big balloon, along with his pal Charlie Brown.
    The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcasts live on November 24.