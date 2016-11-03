About that Lindsay Lohan accent

Story highlights Twitter has been trying to place her sound

Her parents say she has a gift for languages

(CNN) Say what Lindsay Lohan?

The Internet has been obsessed with this new accent the "Mean Girls" star has been displaying during recent interviews.

It's kind of hard to place exactly what it is, but Twitter had some fun trying.

Lindsay Lohan's new accent sounds like me trying to do any accent but always sounding like my Ukrainian grandma after 5 shots of vodka — dulcetry (@dulcetry) November 2, 2016

Actual footage of me identifying Lindsay Lohan's accent pic.twitter.com/FgUznkbxcU — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 2, 2016

There have been some wild theories about what's behind the new sound, including -- according to Buzzfeed -- that Lohan is being paid by the Turkish government (it wouldn't be the Internet without conspiracy theories now would it?).

But Lohan has a simple explanation for it all.

