Story highlights A new survey from GLAAD finds that broadcast TV has the highest percentage of LGBTQ series regulars since the organization began keeping track 12 years ago

ABC and FOX were noted by the organization for their work in the area of fair representation

(CNN) Broadcast television networks are doing a better job than ever at bringing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer characters into the storytelling fold, according to a new report from GLAAD.

Of 895 regular characters anticipated to get screentime on a broadcast series in the period surveyed (June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017), 43 (or 4.8%) identified as LGBTQ, according to the organization's annual "Where We Are on TV" report. There were also 28 recurring characters who identified as LGBTQ.

That's the highest percentage of LGBTQ series regulars noted since GLAAD began tracking it 12 years ago.

GLAAD also found record-high percentages of black series regulars (20%) and characters with disabilities (1.7%). There was also more LGBTQ characters on streaming series (up to 65 from 59). Cable's total was even with the previous year (142).

"While it is heartening to see progress being made in LGBTQ representation on television, it's important to remember that numbers are only part of the story, and we must continue the push for more diverse and intricate portrayals of the LGBTQ community," said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO.

