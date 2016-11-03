Breaking News

Kendall Jenner turns 21: A look back at her glamorous year

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Kendall Jenner has had a whirlwind year with countless red carpets, runways and photo shoots.
Kendall Jenner has made a big name for herself as a high fashion runway model. This fall, she walked in the Givenchy 2017 Spring/Summer fashion show in Paris. Jenner said Givenchy is one of her favorite brands.
Kendall Jenner is always open to taking fashion risks.
Kendall Jenner recently told Vogue that she plans to continue hitting the catwalk. &quot;This is a career -- I want this to last for a long time.&quot;
Kendall Jenner isn&#39;t afraid to share the spotlight. She and her sister have a clothing line together. She walked in Kanye West&#39;s Yeezy Fashion Show this past September.
Kendall Jenner has said she considers Cindy Crawford to be her role model. &quot;I want this to be like a Cindy Crawford thing,&quot; she told Vogue. &quot;I want it to last until I am her age.&quot;
Kendall Jenner jets all over the world for her job. In May, she attended the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals.
The 2016 Met Ball was a family affair for Kendall Jenner. She attended the high profile event with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and her mom Kris Jenner.
Kendall Jenner is currently the face of Estee Lauder and landed a Calvin Klein denim campaign this year.
Kendall Jenner said she achieved a lifelong dream when she walked in the Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show in 2015.
Kendall Jenner featured in a campaign for Calvin Klein.
Kendall Jenner landed the coveted cover of Vogue&#39;s September 2016 issue.
(CNN)Kendall Jenner is officially 21.

The model celebrated in style with a 1920s-themed bash at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah. Jenner's friends and family -- including Kim Kardashian West -- were among the guests.
    The past year has been filled with milestones for the fashion model. She's amassed more than 68 million Instagram followers and accomplished her goal of walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
    Jenner is also the face of several beauty and fashion campaigns -- including Calvin Klein denim.
    "Modeling for Calvin Klein Jeans is really a dream come true," Kendall said in a statement when the deal was announced. "I've grown up wearing the brand and seeing the iconic advertising in magazines and on billboards featuring some of the world's top supermodels. To now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor."
    But perhaps the highlight of Jenner's year was scoring the cover of Vogue's September issue.
    "This is a career -- I want this to last for a long time," she said in the issue. "Not that I won't venture out and do other things, but I want this to be like a Cindy Crawford thing: I want it to last until I am her age."
    Despite her busy modeling career, Jenner still keeps up with her family's reality TV work. She just wrapped filming her 12th season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in October.