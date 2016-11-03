Kendall Jenner turns 21: A look back at her glamorous year

Story highlights Kendall Jenner turns 21 and celebrated with a celebrity filled bash

Jenner has had quite the year

(CNN) Kendall Jenner is officially 21.

The model celebrated in style with a 1920s-themed bash at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah. Jenner's friends and family -- including Kim Kardashian West -- were among the guests.

The past year has been filled with milestones for the fashion model. She's amassed more than 68 million Instagram followers and accomplished her goal of walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Jenner is also the face of several beauty and fashion campaigns -- including Calvin Klein denim.

