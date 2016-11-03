Kendall Jenner turns 21: A look back at her glamorous year

Story highlights
(CNN)Kendall Jenner is officially 21.
The model celebrated in style with a 1920s-themed bash at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah. Jenner's friends and family -- including Kim Kardashian West -- were among the guests.
The past year has been filled with milestones for the fashion model. She's amassed more than 68 million Instagram followers and accomplished her goal of walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Jenner is also the face of several beauty and fashion campaigns -- including Calvin Klein denim.
"Modeling for Calvin Klein Jeans is really a dream come true," Kendall said in a statement when the deal was announced. "I've grown up wearing the brand and seeing the iconic advertising in magazines and on billboards featuring some of the world's top supermodels. To now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor."
But perhaps the highlight of Jenner's year was scoring the cover of Vogue's September issue.
"This is a career -- I want this to last for a long time," she said in the issue. "Not that I won't venture out and do other things, but I want this to be like a Cindy Crawford thing: I want it to last until I am her age."
Despite her busy modeling career, Jenner still keeps up with her family's reality TV work. She just wrapped filming her 12th season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in October.