Emma Watson hid books for lucky London commuters

Story highlights Emma Watson played guest Book Fairy for the organization Books on the Underground

As part of her role, the actress left 100 copies of Maya Angelou's "Mom & Me & Mom" in train stations across London

(CNN) Like her character in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," Emma Watson loves books. So much so, she shared one of her favorites with the people of London by leaving copies across public transit this week.

The actress, who runs a feminist book club called Our Shared Shelf, partnered with an organization called Books on the Underground to leave about 100 copies of Maya Angelou's "Mom & Me & Mom" in train stations across London.

The novel is Watson's book club's November/December pick.

The "Harry Potter" star posted photos and video of herself playing book fairy on instagram.

📚👀 @booksontheunderground @oursharedshelf #Mom&Me&Mom A video posted by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Nov 1, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT

"The story is about the special connection between mother and child; both women found a way to move on and form a profound and enduring bond of love and support," Watson wrote of the book. "This book is one I have read before and is one of my favourites - I can't wait to hear your thoughts!"

Read More