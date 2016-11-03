'Doctor Strange' casts right spell for Marvel

(CNN) Marvel braves a stumble with each dip into its grab bag of second-tier, less-recognizable characters. But it won't come with "Doctor Strange," an extremely entertaining and sure-footed adaptation that manages to conjure more than enough magic to easily pass its spell check.

Much of that has to do with a splendid cast, led by Benedict Cumberbatch. Having top-flight actors -- including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tilda Swinton and Mads Mikkelsen -- is especially helpful with this enterprise. That's because some of the mystical-mumbo-jumbo dialogue -- as in, "Dormammu dwells in the dark dimension" -- could sound stilted or silly tripping off less talented tongues.

Largely faithful to the comics, the film tells a straightforward origin story -- in hindsight, an area where Marvel has generally excelled. The first "Iron Man," for example, is far more satisfying than either of its sequels.

A brilliant neurosurgeon, Dr. Stephen Strange has his million-dollar hands mangled in a terrible car accident. (The closing credits might elicit the biggest laugh with a disclaimer warning about the dangers of distracted driving.)

Desperate to be restored, Strange begins exploring alternative means of healing, a search that ultimately leads him to Nepal, a hidden retreat and a bald sage known as the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton, in glorious-weirdness mode). Aided by her chief lieutenant Mordo (Ejiofor), they train him in the mystic arts.

