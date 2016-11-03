Did Bill Murray magic help Cubs win?

Story highlights Bill Murray sealed his rep as a Cubs super fan

Social media documented his joy

(CNN) Is there anyone happier today than Bill Murray?

Probably not.

You can't talk World Series victory and not mention the actor and major Chicago Cubs fan.

A quick peek at social media shows Murray appearing to be everywhere celebrating with a grin so big you would think a curse had been lifted or something.

Bill Murray is here and quickly drenched in champagne. pic.twitter.com/oX3fTOckBm — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) November 3, 2016

Who needed a ticket to the game when we had Bill Murray there representing us?