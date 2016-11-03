South Korean President Park: 'All of this ... is my fault'

Story highlights South Korea's president says she is not being controlled by "cults" in public apology

An arrest warrant has been issued for her close friend Choi Soon-sil, for abuse of power

(CNN) South Korean President Park Geun-hye has taken personal responsibility for the abuse of power scandal engulfing her administration and vowed to cooperate with any investigation.

"All of this happening is my fault. It happened because of my neglect," she said in a televised address Friday.

For the second time in two weeks Park apologized for the scandal and maintained she wasn't being controlled by anyone else.

"There are even talks of me being immersed in a cult or resorting to shamanism in the Blue House. I would like to say that this is absolutely not true," she said.

JUST WATCHED South Korean presidential scandal 'unprecedented' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH South Korean presidential scandal 'unprecedented' 03:16

On Wednesday prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Park's close friend and informal advisor, Choi Soon-sil, on charges of abuse of power and attempted fraud.