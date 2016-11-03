South Korean President Park: 'Everything is my fault'

(CNN) South Korean President Park Geun-hye has taken personal responsibility for the abuse of power scandal engulfing her administration and vowed to cooperate with any investigation.

"Everything is my fault and my mistake and I feel huge responsibility for this," she said in a televised address.

For the second time in two weeks Park apologized for the scandal, which she said was making it difficult for her to sleep at night.

"My heart is breaking for having caused pain and to those government officials and people in the field and the industries who helped me, I have caused huge disappointment to you, I feel really sorry."

JUST WATCHED South Korean presidential scandal 'unprecedented' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH South Korean presidential scandal 'unprecedented' 03:16

On Wednesday prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Park's close friend and informal advisor, Choi Soon-sil, on charges of abuse of power and attempted fraud.

Read More